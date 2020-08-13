Shelbyville's Emma Houska earns girls medalist at Meridian golf Earlybird Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOWEAQUA — The first Illinois High School Association sporting events since March 6 occurred Thursday, with area teams competing at the Meridian Earlybird Golf Invite.

On the girls side, the invite was won by the Shelbyville with a 427 to beat Decatur St. Teresa (457) and Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham (506).

Emma Houska was the individual medalist for the Lady Rams with a 92. She had the best back nine with a 46 to win by five strokes over St. Teresa's Grace Pugh.

Emily Oligschlauger was third overall and Ryan Wood fourth for Shelbyville with scores of 108 and 109, respectively.

On the boys side Okaw Valley was second out of six teams with a 364 in the meet won by Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham (337). Shelbyville was sixth with a 408. Other teams were Decatur St. Teresa, Clinton and Meridian.

Tyler Davis of Maroa led all golfers with a 76, while Okaw Valley's Miles Harlin was fourth overall with an 88.

Shelbyville's top golfer was Gabe Dove who shot a 92.

Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc

