Sullivan boys win fourth straight boys golf regional championship

MOWEAQUA — When Leyton Ellis was a sophomore on the Sullivan boys golf team that won its second consecutive regional championship en route to a team appearance at state, he figured then and there it'd be a good idea to just go ahead and secure regional wins in each of his next two years.

Sullivan did that last year and this year, buoyed by Ellis' 79 and more depth than most Class 1A schools can offer, did it again. The win will put Sullivan in the Class 1A Tuscola Sectional next week as a team. Ellis and seniors Drew Rogers and Logan Westjohn haven't experienced a regional where they didn't advance to sectionals as a team.

“It’s a good deal that we can get it all four years, even though this year was really close," Ellis said. "… It was a little closer than what we thought. We thought we could walk in here and get it done but Monticello was definitely on our heels, which is good for us going forward.

“It’s really nice that we can get it done all four years, being three seniors: Me, Drew (Rogers) and Logan (Westjon)," Ellis said.