Sullivan boys win fourth straight boys golf regional championship

MOWEAQUA — When Leyton Ellis was a sophomore on the Sullivan boys golf team that won its second consecutive regional championship en route to a team appearance at state, he figured then and there it'd be a good idea to just go ahead and secure regional wins in each of his next two years.
Sullivan did that last year and this year, buoyed by Ellis' 79 and more depth than most Class 1A schools can offer, did it again. The win will put Sullivan in the Class 1A Tuscola Sectional next week as a team. Ellis and seniors Drew Rogers and Logan Westjohn haven't experienced a regional where they didn't advance to sectionals as a team.
“It’s a good deal that we can get it all four years, even though this year was really close," Ellis said. "… It was a little closer than what we thought. We thought we could walk in here and get it done but Monticello was definitely on our heels, which is good for us going forward.
“It’s really nice that we can get it done all four years, being three seniors: Me, Drew (Rogers) and Logan (Westjon)," Ellis said.
Winning regionals is simply the first step in what is now an abbreviated postseason. The depth and talent on the team are the perfect mix for a run to what should have been a state tournament. Instead, the season will end next week in Tuscola.
“We look at the postseason, we look at where we’re at and we’re just licking our chops," Ellis said. "We want to go full speed ahead. ... I want to try to get a sectional championship, a second one."
Behind Ellis' 79, Westjohn shot an 80, Camden Dwyer shot an 84 and Rogers shot an 87 that head coach Ben Richter said was three bad shots: 11, 14 and the monster of 16.
“We had five pretty good scores with Leyton shooting 79, that’s about his average and Logan shooting about his average at 80, Camden Dwyer coming in at 84 is huge," Richter said.
As a team, Sullivan shot 330, which was up from the 317 the team shot in Moweaqua a week ago. There was a fair bit of wind, increased pressure of the postseason and the dastardly 16th, where the pin had been moved from a week ago creating a hole that drew the ire of coaches and players.
“We can be a really tough team to beat if we can get our top four all scoring on the same day and that’s really going to be our challenge going forward," Richter said.
Around hole 15, Richter said, he told Westjon and Ellis he needed a strong finish out of them to ward off a good Monticello team.
He got it.
"I'm really happy that we got another regional," Richer said. "It's nice to have."
Bement's Zach Rogers medalist
At about the 11th hole on the Moweaqua Golf Course on Tuesday, Zach Rogers knew the potential for a special day sat in front of him.
Rogers, a senior at Bement, was facing a 20-foot birdie putt, downhill with a left-to-right break. As he puts it, no one was making that type of putt. Except he did. Drained it. He was two-under par to that point after a blistering front nine of the Class 1A Moweaqua Regional.
At long last, a medalist in a regional or sectional event might be waiting for him.
“It’s like, maybe it’s just destiny," Rogers recalled thinking.
Two holes later on 13, he gave it back after three-putting the green for a plus-three. His dad and coach, Kraig Rogers, wore the blame for bad advice on the approach. The magic of the 11th felt like it was fading.
“Well, here we go," he thought. "I’m about to shoot like 80."
There was no slip up, though. He hit a birdie on 14, saved par on a miserable 16th hole with a rolling green that was a bogey-trap all day long and finished his round at 73 to win medalist, four strokes ahead of his brother Luke's 77.
Sullivan won the regional as a team, with Monticello finishing second. Both teams will advance to next Tuesday's Tuscola Sectional to end the season. St. Teresa sophomore Cody Dodson, both Rogers brothers, Marshall's RJ Mattas, Villa Grove's Zach Buesings and Pana's Austin Karbach each advanced individually.
“I wasn’t sure I’d ever win a regional or sectional," Zach Rogers said. "It feels good. It’s kind of a relief to finally get it done. It’s been a long time coming."
After narrow misses, Zach Rogers had finally secured the medalist at a regional or sectional he'd been desiring.
“It’s exciting," Kraig Rogers said. "I know they put a lot of hard work in, both of them to get where they’re at. I know one of Zach’s goals was to win a tournament, a regional or sectional. It’s been a long time coming and he’s had his chances."
Here's the kicker: It was dangerously close to not happening for reasons that have nothing to do with golf. Luke Rogers shared that he was diagnosed with COVID-19, meaning the family went into quarantine. Zach's quarantine lasted longer than his twin brother's — he hadn't golfed in a match since Sept. 19. Luke made it back for conference while Zach was shelved.
In fact, the Rogers family didn't even get clearance for Zach to return to school until Friday, meaning he returned on Monday and was able to participate in Tuesday's regional.
“I was like, there’s a strong chance I won’t be able to play in this so my season would have been over," Zach said.
PHOTOS: Class 1A Moweaqua boys golf regional
