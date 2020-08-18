Tri-County football coach Brian Anderson steps in where he's needed and takes over golf

"I am certainly not a regular golfer," said Anderson, who plays every year at Tri-County's golf outings. "I enjoy the game and the serenity type feeling when you are out there. I just haven't really had the time to do it as often as you need to do it to be a decent golfer."

With the closure of Norton Knolls Golf Course in Oakland, the Titans are without a home course. However, the Tri-City Country Club in Villa Grove has been helpful.

"Villa Grove has been extremely kind to us and they let us practice on their course twice a week," said Anderson. "We'll look to maybe get to a driving range or work some putting stuff in Tuscola/Charleston if we can."

Returning for the Titans is sectional qualifier Holden Kile, a junior. Others are Davis Smith and Owen Knoebel. Anderson said they had more boys join Tuesday including wide receiver/defensive back sophomore Gaige Cox. The Titans are up to eight players, including four football, two girls and Kile and Smith.

"Kile is a really solid golfer and Davis is going to be a good golfer as well," Anderson said. "Golf is their thing and I would have felt bad if they didn't have a season. That is the reason we are doing all of this."