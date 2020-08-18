Tri-County football coach Brian Anderson steps in where he's needed and takes over golf

OAKLAND — Brian Anderson spent the summer preparing for his third year as Tri-County football coach.
But with the football season moved to spring because of COVID-19, Anderson stepped up to make sure the golf team would still have a season.
Now, instead of football players on the practice field, there are golfers.
Anderson, a 1999 Oakland graduate and also an Eastern Illinois University grad, teaches physical education and health at Oakland. Before becoming head football coach at Tri-County, Anderson served as an assistant football coach for 14 years — mostly at Danville.
Jenny Kapraun-Veach, Tri-County's athletic director, said former Tri-County golf coach Kevin Fleckenstien resigned last spring because he recently finished with his masters and is preparing to become a principal.
Anderson said he got a call from an administrator right before the start of golf practices this fall.
"Obviously they knew that we were not going to have football in the fall," said Anderson. "The golf job had been open for some time and it was getting late in the process."
Kapraun-Veach said she was't sure what they would have done if Anderson hadn't agreed to coach. Anderson had never coached golf before, but played some in high school and in college with his friends.
"I am certainly not a regular golfer," said Anderson, who plays every year at Tri-County's golf outings. "I enjoy the game and the serenity type feeling when you are out there. I just haven't really had the time to do it as often as you need to do it to be a decent golfer."
With the closure of Norton Knolls Golf Course in Oakland, the Titans are without a home course. However, the Tri-City Country Club in Villa Grove has been helpful.
"Villa Grove has been extremely kind to us and they let us practice on their course twice a week," said Anderson. "We'll look to maybe get to a driving range or work some putting stuff in Tuscola/Charleston if we can."
Returning for the Titans is sectional qualifier Holden Kile, a junior. Others are Davis Smith and Owen Knoebel. Anderson said they had more boys join Tuesday including wide receiver/defensive back sophomore Gaige Cox. The Titans are up to eight players, including four football, two girls and Kile and Smith.
"Kile is a really solid golfer and Davis is going to be a good golfer as well," Anderson said. "Golf is their thing and I would have felt bad if they didn't have a season. That is the reason we are doing all of this."
Knoebel is also on the football team and was a first team all-Lincoln Prairie Conference offensive lineman and two-way starter last season. Anderson said two-way lineman Greg Reece and freshman Cole Decker are two other football players who may join the team.
