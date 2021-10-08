Watch now: Charleston girls golf finishes 10th at IHSA State Golf Tournament

Decatur’s Jo Ann Swansen talks about being a starter for the 1A Girls Golf State Tournament
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — The Charleston girls team shot a team score of 364, good for 10th place on Friday at the Class 1A Girls State Golf Tournament.
The Trojans didn't advance to Day 2 of the tournament.
In both the boys and girls state tournaments, all qualifiers played 18 holes on Friday and those qualifying to play on Day 2 will play an additional 18 holes that begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Charleston's Delaney Meister during the first round on Friday during IHSA Girls' Class 1A State at Red Tail Run Golf Course.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Day 2 will be regrouped into the top eight teams, including ties, and the top 40 individuals scores, with ties, that are not in the top eight teams.
Fog delayed the start of the Class 1A and 2A state girls golf tournaments both held in Decatur — Class 1A at Red Tail Run and Class 2A at Hickory Point — and also the boys state tournaments at Bloomington's Prairie Vista (Class 1A) and Weibring (Class 2A).
Charleston's Madeline Sanders during the first round on Friday during IHSA Girls' Class 1A State at Red Tail Run Golf Course.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
The Trojans were led by juniors Madeline Sanders and Delaney Meister, and senior Stacey Zerbst, who all shot 90 on Friday to tie for 66th. Senior Taryn Pearson rounded out the scoring group with a 94. Also for Charleston, senior Rileigh Babbs shot a 98 and Tesa Brown shot a 110.
Mount Carmel leads the Class 1A tournament with 302, followed by Alton Marquette (309) and Chicago Latin (333) in the top three.
Marquette's Gracie Piar leads the individual competition after the first round with a 7-under par 65 — a commanding six-stroke lead over second-place Ella Greenburg of Rockford Boylan (71).
St. Anthony's Madison Brummer during the first round on Friday during IHSA Girls' Class 1A State at Red Tail Run Golf Course.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
In the Class 1A boys state golf tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, Vandalia leads the team competition with a score of 302, followed by IC Catholic (306) and North Shore Country Day (308). Effingham St. Anthony is currently in fourth place, finishing with a team score of 310.
Individually, Vandalia's Chase Laack is in a tie for first with Rockridge's Drew Hall — each shot 2-under par 70.
