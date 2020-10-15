Watch now: Charleston girls golf takes second at Rochester Sectional

With conditions that saw a 25-degree temperature drop and strong wind gusts, Long shot an 86 (42 on the front nine holes and 44 on the back nine) to finish tied for seventh place. Williamsville's Faith Davis, Rochester's Karlie Schnepp, and Sacred Heart-Griffin's Sofia Lowis tied for first with a score of 79.

"The wind was definitely challenging but, honestly, I think I did a good job of adapting to the weather changes today and I think that my biggest struggle today scoring-wise was my putting. I really struggled with that today. I have a lot of experience in tournaments where we will have to play in weather like this and I have really learned how to play through it," she said. "It first took some getting used to (playing with a crowd) but now I'm used to that competitive format. It is just another thing you have to learn to play through and you can't let it phase you when you're out there."

Two people that weren't in the group following Long were her parents, who haven't watched Long golf in-person since her sophomore year. It's not because of lack of interest as Long's mother, Stephanie Long, was cheering her on from the parking lot.