Here is the local/area schedule for Aug. 18-22
agate

LOCAL SCHEDULE

(all events start at 4 p.m. unless noted)

CHARLESTON/MATTOON

Boys' golf

Thursday

Effingham St. Anthony at Charleston (Charleston Country Club); Mattoon at Lincoln Scramble, (Lincoln Elks Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Girls' golf

Wednesday

Charleston, Taylorville at Mount Zion (Decatur’s South Side Country Club)

AREA

BASEBALL

Friday

Neoga at Dieterich, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Tuesday

Sullivan at Okaw Valley (Eagle Creek); Casey-Westfield at Paris (Eagle Ridge Golf Course)

Wednesday

Casey-Westfield at Lawrenceville  (Lawrenceville Country Club); Clinton, Ramsey at Shelbyville (Eagle Creek)

Thursday

Villa Grove at Okaw Valley, (Eagle Creek), 4 p.m.

Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc

