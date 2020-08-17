Here is the local/area schedule for Aug. 18-22

LOCAL SCHEDULE
(all events start at 4 p.m. unless noted)
CHARLESTON/MATTOON
Boys' golf
Thursday
Effingham St. Anthony at Charleston (Charleston Country Club); Mattoon at Lincoln Scramble, (Lincoln Elks Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Girls' golf
Wednesday
Charleston, Taylorville at Mount Zion (Decatur’s South Side Country Club)
AREA
BASEBALL
Friday
Neoga at Dieterich, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Tuesday
Sullivan at Okaw Valley (Eagle Creek); Casey-Westfield at Paris (Eagle Ridge Golf Course)
Wednesday
Casey-Westfield at Lawrenceville (Lawrenceville Country Club); Clinton, Ramsey at Shelbyville (Eagle Creek)
Thursday
Villa Grove at Okaw Valley, (Eagle Creek), 4 p.m.
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!