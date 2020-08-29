Here is the local/area schedule for Aug. 31-Sept. 5

LOCAL SCHEDULE
(All events start at 4 p.m. unless noted)
CHARLESTON/MATTOON
CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday
Mattoon, Cumberland, Shelbyville, Sullivan, Charleston at Charleston Invite at Eastern Illinois Panther Trails (9 a.m.)
BOY'S GOLF
Thursday
Mattoon, Paris, Urbana at Charleston (Charleston Country Club)
Friday
Mattoon at Danville (Turtle Run Golf Course, 1 p.m.)
GIRL'S GOLF
Tuesday
St. Thomas More at Charleston (Charleston Country Club); Mattoon at Champaign Central (University of Illinois Blue Course) (3 p.m.)
Wednesday
Mattoon, Effingham at Charleston (Charleston Country Club)
SWIMMING
Saturday
Mahomet-Seymour, St. Thomas More at Charleston (Eastern Illinois Lantz pool (noon)
TENNIS (Girls)
Monday
Newton at Mattoon
Tuesday
Mattoon at Effingham
Wednesday
Shelbyville, Robinson at Charleston (4:15 p.m.); Champaign Central at Mattoon
Thursday
Mattoon at Casey-Westfield
Saturday
Charleston at Robinson Tournament (9 a.m.)
AREA
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Neoga (4:30 p.m.); Brownstown/St. Elmo at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (at Windsor) (4:30 p.m.)
Friday
Effingham St. Anthony at Neoga (4:30 p.m.); WSS at South Central (Kinmundy, 5:45 p.m.)
Saturday
WSS at Dieterich (11 a.m., DH)
CROSS COUNTRY
Tuesday
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Shelbyville, Argenta-Oreana, Maroa-Forsyth at Sullivan (Tabor Park 4:30 p.m.)
Thursday
Altamont, Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Neoga
Saturday
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Tri-County, Okaw Valley at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic (9 a.m.)
GOLF
Monday
Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Tuscola (Ironhorse Golf Course); Okaw Valley at Blue Ridge (Woodlawn Golf Course at Farmer City) (girls only); Casey-Westfield, Paris, Lawrenceville at Robinson;
Tuesday
Tri-County, Casey-Westfield at Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (at Kaskaskia Country Club); Mount Pulaski, Shelbyville at Okaw Valley (Eagle Creek in Findlay); Sullivan, St. Teresa, Clinton at Clinton (Clinton Country Club)
Wednesday
Shelbyville, Carlinville, Carrolton, Raymond Lincolnwood at Raymond Lincolnwood (Raymond’s' Shoal Creek); Mount Zion, Decatur St. Teresa, Sullivan at Mount Zion (Decatur South Side Golf Course (girls only)
Thursday
Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Tri-County at Villa Grove (Tri-City Country Club); Casey-Westfield at Flora (Flora Golf and Country Club); Effingham, Teutopolis at Sullivan (Sullivan Country Club)
Friday
Olney, Teutopolis, Effingham St. Anthony, Sullivan at Olney (Richland Country Club, 1 p.m.)
TENNIS (Girls)
Monday
Effingham St. Anthony at Casey-Westfield
Tuesday
Casey-Westfield at Olney (Richland Country Club); Shelbyville at Paris
Thursday
Teutopolis at Shelbyville (4:30 p.m.)
