Here is the local/area schedule for Aug. 31-Sept. 5
agate

{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL SCHEDULE

(All events start at 4 p.m. unless noted)

CHARLESTON/MATTOON

CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday

Mattoon, Cumberland, Shelbyville, Sullivan, Charleston at Charleston Invite at Eastern Illinois Panther Trails (9 a.m.)

BOY'S GOLF

Thursday

Mattoon, Paris, Urbana at Charleston (Charleston Country Club)

Friday

Mattoon at Danville (Turtle Run Golf Course, 1 p.m.)

GIRL'S GOLF

Tuesday

St. Thomas More at Charleston (Charleston Country Club); Mattoon at Champaign Central (University of Illinois Blue Course) (3 p.m.)

Wednesday

Mattoon, Effingham at Charleston (Charleston Country Club)

SWIMMING

Saturday

Mahomet-Seymour, St. Thomas More at Charleston (Eastern Illinois Lantz pool (noon)

TENNIS (Girls)

Monday

Newton at Mattoon

Tuesday

Mattoon at Effingham

Wednesday

Shelbyville, Robinson at Charleston (4:15 p.m.); Champaign Central at Mattoon

Thursday

Mattoon at Casey-Westfield

Saturday

Charleston at Robinson Tournament (9 a.m.)

AREA

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Neoga (4:30 p.m.); Brownstown/St. Elmo at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (at Windsor) (4:30 p.m.)

Friday

Effingham St. Anthony at Neoga (4:30 p.m.); WSS at South Central (Kinmundy, 5:45 p.m.)

Saturday

WSS at Dieterich (11 a.m., DH)

CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Shelbyville, Argenta-Oreana, Maroa-Forsyth at Sullivan (Tabor Park 4:30 p.m.)

Thursday

Altamont, Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at Neoga

Saturday

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Tri-County, Okaw Valley at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic (9 a.m.)

GOLF

Monday

Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Tuscola (Ironhorse Golf Course); Okaw Valley at Blue Ridge (Woodlawn Golf Course at Farmer City) (girls only); Casey-Westfield, Paris, Lawrenceville at Robinson; 

Tuesday

Tri-County, Casey-Westfield at Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (at Kaskaskia Country Club); Mount Pulaski, Shelbyville at Okaw Valley (Eagle Creek in Findlay); Sullivan, St. Teresa, Clinton at Clinton (Clinton Country Club)

Wednesday

Shelbyville, Carlinville, Carrolton, Raymond Lincolnwood at Raymond Lincolnwood (Raymond’s' Shoal Creek); Mount Zion, Decatur St. Teresa, Sullivan at Mount Zion (Decatur South Side Golf Course (girls only)

Thursday

Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Tri-County at Villa Grove (Tri-City Country Club); Casey-Westfield at Flora (Flora Golf and Country Club); Effingham, Teutopolis at Sullivan (Sullivan Country Club)

Friday

Olney, Teutopolis, Effingham St. Anthony, Sullivan at Olney (Richland Country Club, 1 p.m.)

TENNIS (Girls)

Monday

Effingham St. Anthony at Casey-Westfield

Tuesday

Casey-Westfield at Olney (Richland Country Club); Shelbyville at Paris

Thursday

Teutopolis at Shelbyville (4:30 p.m.)

