High school sports gain hope as IDPH to allow high-risk sports in regions that reach Phase 4

BLOOMINGTON — High school students-athletes and coaches in Illinois were cautiously optimistic, but more hopeful than ever, about holding their sports seasons Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced regions that reach Phase 4 of COVID-19 mitigations can play all sports, including those in high-risk categories such as football, basketball and wrestling.

"It's another step in a positive direction," said Bloomington High School athletic director Tony Bauman.

Region 6, which includes Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermillion counties, were all moved to Phase 4 on Thursday.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said the most significant update Friday was schools in Phase 4 can hold intra-conference and intra-region contests in high-risk sports.

"Moderate-risk sports competing outdoors in Phase 4 also received expanded scheduling opportunities, including tournaments and out-of-state contests," said Anderson.

There is expected to be more clarity Wednesday after the IHSA Board of Directors meets and sets season dates for the remainder of the school year.

