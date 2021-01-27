IHSA announces sports schedule with basketball games beginning right away after seven practices

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Board wants to do everything in their power to prevent spring sports from going two consecutive years with no postseason IHSA play,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. “There are obviously no guarantees, as risk levels by sport and local region mitigation statuses will factor significantly. Postseason could mean being limited to a Regional or Sectional level of competition, but we have not ruled out the idea of playing a full state tournament in these traditional spring sports if possible. The overwhelming feedback we have heard from athletic directors and coaches was that returning to play in all sports should be the main goal.”

All spring sports — baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer and boys tennis — will be held April 5-June 19 with a state tournament to be decided. Spring sports were canceled last year when the global pandemic began.

“We understood the high level of anticipation surrounding today’s announcement, along with the scrutiny that will accompany it,” said Anderson. “Ultimately, the Board adhered to its stated goals throughout the pandemic: providing an opportunity for every IHSA student-athlete to compete safely this year and maximizing opportunities for traditional IHSA spring sports after they lost their entire season a year ago.