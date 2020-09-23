IHSA expands golf, cross country postseasons to include sectionals

Boys and girls golf and boys and girls cross country postseasons will expand to the sectional round, the IHSA Board of Directors announced after taking a vote during a special meeting that was called to specifically address sectionals for the two sports. Still, no overall state tournament is scheduled.
“Despite the challenges of this school year, our Board has remained committed to providing the most rewarding postseason experiences possible,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a news release. “Given the relative success we have had safely conducting cross country and golf this fall, the Board asked our staff during the September Board meeting (September 14) to explore the possibility of expanding beyond regionals to conduct sectionals as well.”
Though the regional sites haven't been announced yet, St. Teresa athletic director and cross country coach Todd Vohalnd welcomed the news.
“I’m thrilled that they’re adding another round; great for them," Vohland said. "It gives the kid another chance to compete against some of the better runners in the area. I still have to see how it shakes out. ... Overall, I’m excited that they’ve added another round but nobody knows where we're going — and that’s not a complaint — but until we see that, we'll see what the effect is. We're going to plan on running the regional and hopefully we get another week. It's exciting we could get another week."
In golf, the top two teams and top four individuals in each regional will advance to sectional play. Cross country will advance five teams from each regional to sectionals, with no changes in the individual qualifier field.
“Given the timing, our greatest challenge will be finding hosts, especially in cross country,” said Anderson. “We have been granted exemptions to compete outside the COVID Regions in instances, for example, where assigning schools on or near a region border creates better balance in the number of participants at a site. Based on the feedback we have received, we expect some schools will choose not to participate beyond regionals. We respect those decisions, but still want to provide as many opportunities as possible.”
Golf sectionals are scheduled for the week of October 12-17, while Cross Country sectionals are expected for October 29-31. Host sites and meet dates will be announced soon.
There were no changes made to the postseason structure for IHSA girls tennis and girls swimming and diving, which both begin postseason competition at the sectional level.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that he stands behind his decision to prohibit high school football for the fall season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even as professional and many college leagues have decided to resume play.
