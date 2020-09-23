IHSA expands golf, cross country postseasons to include sectionals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — After announcing in August that the postseason would end at the regional level for fall sports, the Illinois High School Association reversed course on Wednesday.

Boys and girls golf and boys and girls cross country postseasons will expand to the sectional round, the IHSA Board of Directors announced after taking a vote during a special meeting that was called to specifically address sectionals for the two sports. Still, no overall state tournament is scheduled.

“Despite the challenges of this school year, our Board has remained committed to providing the most rewarding postseason experiences possible,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a news release. “Given the relative success we have had safely conducting cross country and golf this fall, the Board asked our staff during the September Board meeting (September 14) to explore the possibility of expanding beyond regionals to conduct sectionals as well.”

Though the regional sites haven't been announced yet, St. Teresa athletic director and cross country coach Todd Vohalnd welcomed the news.