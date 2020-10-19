IHSA hopes to announce winter sports status after Oct. 28 special meeting

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association announced Monday it has set a special meeting of the Board of Directors for October 28 to announce more details about winter sports.
"We understand that student-athletes, coaches, parents, officials and fans are anxious to learn more details about the plans for IHSA winter sports," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "We feel like we are making positive strides in our discussions with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to be allowed to conduct IHSA winter sports as scheduled.
"We believe we have a plan to do so safely and want to provide IDPH with ample time to review the winter sports plans, and supportive data, we have provided them. We expect to have a response from IDPH with final recommendations for winter sport plans, including any accommodations and postseason plans, by October 26."
Under the modified plan approved by the IHSA in late July because of the COVID-19 pandemic, winter sports include boys and girls basketball, wrestling, boys swimming and diving, cheerleading, dance, boys and girls bowling and women's gymnastics.
The board discussed a presentation from its September meeting Monday that recommended wrestling season, which is considered a high-risk sport by the IDPH, be postponed. The board intends to take action on the wrestling season at its October 28 special meeting.
The modified winter season runs from Nov. 16 to Feb. 13.
During its regularly scheduled virtual meeting Monday, the board voted to provide a one-time accommodation to the IHSA’s Independent Team By-law in some sports. The accommodation will only be for the 2020-21 school year and grant specific exemptions to spring and summer season sports.
“The Board determined it was prudent to make modifications to the independent team by-law for the sports that were displaced from their traditional high school season,” said Anderson. “They also came up with what we believe is a reasonable compromise for summer sports. The Board is hopeful that the high school teams will be given priority when conflicts occurs. We believe making a modification now will allow high school coaches and non-school team coaches to begin communication on how they can collaboratively resolve scheduling conflicts.”
Sports competing in the IHSA's spring season (football, boys soccer, girls volleyball) will be granted the accommodation to participate simultaneously on school teams and non-school teams throughout the duration of their high school season from Feb. 15 to May 1.
Sports competing in the IHSA’s summer season (baseball, softball, track & field, girls soccer, boys volleyball, lacrosse, boys tennis) will be granted the accommodation to participate simultaneously on school teams and non-school teams beginning on June 4. The summer season is slated to run from April 19 to June 26.
In other news, Bloomington High School principal Tim Moore was voted secretary of the Board of Directors. Katy Hasson of Rockridge will be president. She becomes the second female president, following Linda Layne from Fenger High School in Chicago (1994-1996).
The Board also heard a presentation from members of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association on a plan for the spring football season that would have the IHSA schedule regular-season games and then conduct a modified playoff system. The Board did not act on the recommendation and plans to discuss it later.
