IHSA releases statement clarifying the content of their recent letter to Pritzker

BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA released a statement Friday regarding the content of a recent letter sent to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson sent the letter Thursday and said he wanted to "clear the air" about what was in it.

“With support from the IHSA Board of Directors, I issued a letter on September 10 to Governor Pritzker and Deputy Governor Ruiz that seeks permission for the IHSA and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to resume control over determining the resumption of IHSA sports and activities," Anderson said in a statement. "However, the content of that letter has been greatly misconstrued on social media in a short amount of time.

"There have been no discussions, let alone proposed timelines, for resuming any sports at this time. Should our office receive a positive response from government officials, it could result in the IHSA reexamining its previously released season schedules, as well as postseason schedules, for the 2020-21 school year.