IHSA to 'temporarily pause' winter sports after governor goes to Tier 3 Emergence Mitigations

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association has put winter sports on hold, likely until 2021 rolls around.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said Tuesday that Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement earlier in the day of Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases "will temporarily pause the IHSA’s winter sports season."
"We remain optimistic that these new mitigations, coupled with the emergence of a vaccine, will aid in creating participation opportunities in the New Year for IHSA student-athletes in winter, spring, and summer sports," said Anderson.
Winter sports in the area include boys and girls basketball, boys swimming and girls bowling along with competitive cheerleading and competitive dance.
Anderson said the IHSA Board of Directors will meet as scheduled on Thursday "to continue plotting out potential paths for IHSA sport and activity participation through the remainder of the school year."
After Pritzker announced a couple weeks ago that basketball wouldn't be played in the winter, the IHSA decided to follow its own sports medicine advisory committee and allow practices to begin Monday with games starting Nov. 30.
Most school districts decided to opt-out of playing basketball because of insurance and liability concerns. Wrestling already was moved to the summer season.
"Although representatives from the Governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health will be unable to attend (Thursday's) meeting, today’s updated guidance from Governor Pritzker will aid the Board’s decision-making," said Anderson. "We have asked Deputy Governor Ruiz and Dr. Ezike to engage with us in the near future, so that we can collaborate on developing a plan to safely conduct IHSA sports and activities as soon as possible."
Anderson commended IHSA schools for "adhering to state regulations" during the pandemic which started in mid-March.
"We hope that non-school programs will hold themselves to the same standard as we all put the long-term health and safety of our fellow citizens ahead of short-term athletic competition,” he said.
