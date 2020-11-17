IHSA to 'temporarily pause' winter sports after governor goes to Tier 3 Emergence Mitigations

Most school districts decided to opt-out of playing basketball because of insurance and liability concerns. Wrestling already was moved to the summer season.

"Although representatives from the Governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health will be unable to attend (Thursday's) meeting, today’s updated guidance from Governor Pritzker will aid the Board’s decision-making," said Anderson. "We have asked Deputy Governor Ruiz and Dr. Ezike to engage with us in the near future, so that we can collaborate on developing a plan to safely conduct IHSA sports and activities as soon as possible."

Anderson commended IHSA schools for "adhering to state regulations" during the pandemic which started in mid-March.

"We hope that non-school programs will hold themselves to the same standard as we all put the long-term health and safety of our fellow citizens ahead of short-term athletic competition,” he said.

