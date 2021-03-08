Illinois High School Association announces expanded spectator limits at outdoor events

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced on its social media platforms Monday outdoor athletic events can be increased from a total of 50 spectators to 20 percent venue capacity, per the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The change was announced for all regions in Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois guidelines, which currently all Illinois regions have met. The change is for outdoors sports only.

“We have been adamant in our discussions with IDPH that we believe we can safely and responsibly expand spectator guidelines without risking the general public to greater exposure to COVID-19," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. "This felt like a commonsense change, especially as we evaluated collegiate and pro sport spectator guidelines in the state, and are happy for the student-athletes who will be participating in IHSA outdoor sports this spring and summer, as well as for their families and friends.”