Kindred: Athletes, not adults, leading way in prep sports in wake of schedule change

Disappointing? You bet. There is nothing like seeing an area team or individual win a state championship. The excitement and unity that brings to a school and community is extraordinary.

Yet, these are extraordinary times. To what degree is a matter of heated debate and again, you won’t find all the answers here.

What you’ll get is compassion for the athletes who sought to compete on the state stage. This is their loss … not yours, mine, their coach’s or Mom and Dad’s.

We’ve seen and heard a lot from the latter on Twitter, Facebook, etc., since Monday’s news broke. The athletes? Not so much.

Most are doing what they’ve been taught (hopefully) by their parents, coaches, adults in general. That is, “Only worry about the things you can control. Make the most of whatever opportunities you have. Always do your best regardless of the circumstances.”

Are they upset? No doubt. Many have dreamed bigger than “regional champion.” But they also have heard this countless times from those with whistles around their necks or mortgages on their homes: “It’s all about handling adversity” or “Life is a series of adjustments.”