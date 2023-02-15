CHAMPAIGN — Even without last year's third-place finisher Kiefer Duncan, the Mattoon wrestling program has had another strong season and is returning to the state tournament with five wrestlers competing.

The IHSA State Wrestling Tournament begins Thursday at the State Farm Center in Champaign and runs through Saturday.

Of the five Mattoon wrestlers who advanced to state this season out of the Class 2A Highland Sectional, four experienced state last season as part of the nine Green Wave wrestlers who made state — Korbin Bateman, Ben Capitosti, Aidan Blackburn and Leo Meyer. New this year is freshman Tristan Porter.

Both Bateman and Meyer advanced to semifinals last season, with Bateman taking fourth in state at 126 pounds — the highest finish ever for a Mattoon sophomore at state — and Meyer placing sixth at 220 pounds.

This year, Bateman is a junior competing at 126 pounds. He went 45-2 this season. He lost in the second round of sectionals, but powered through wrestlebacks with four straight dominating performances to take third place. He'll face a tough opponent in Crystal Lake Central senior Greco Rendon (28-9) in the first round at state.

Meyer, a senior, also had an impressive season, again at 220, going 43-5. He reached the semifinals before falling to the eventual champion, then won two matches to take third at sectionals. He'll face LaSalle senior Connor Lorden (35-2) in the first round.

Capitosti (40-7), a sophomore, advanced to state for the second time in two seasons with a second-place finish at 138 pounds at sectionals, losing a 5-4 decision in the finals. He'll face Washington junior Eli Gonzalez (28-16) in the first round

Blackburn (38-6), a junior, made it back to state by taking third at 145 pounds at sectionals. He'll face Lombard Montini freshman Santino Tenuta (21-6) in the first round.

Porter (33-12) won three matches in wrestlebacks at 113 pounds to take fourth at sectionals. Porter will also have a Montini opponent in the first round — undefeated junior Ben Dunne (16-0).

Also advancing to state in Class 1A were Shelbyville's Will Fox (160 pounds), Kaz Fox (145 pounds), Calvin Miller (126 pounds) and Bodee Fathauer (120 pounds); and Cumberland's Owen McGinnis (138 pounds) and Noah Carl (285).

Action begins Thursday with 1A preliminary matches at noon followed by 2A at about 2:15 p.m. and 3A at approximately 4:30 p.m. Quarterfinals in 1A and 2A start at 6:45 p.m.

On Friday, 3A quarterfinals are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and will be followed by wrestle-backs. Semifinals in all classes are set for 7 p.m.

Third-place and fifth-place matches begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Grand March of Finalists is at 5:30 p.m. with championship matches at 6.

