LetUsPlay rallies planned for weekend, even after Gov. Pritzker's comments on Tuesday

"It is important to note that, under the leadership of Governor Pritzker, Illinois has attained one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the country. Additionally, several surrounding states have successfully conducted sports categorized as medium and high risk here in Illinois, and we believe sports and activities are safest when conducted under the IHSA safety protocols by school personnel. Those combined factors led us to issue this letter, and we will respectfully await response to it."

Illinois reported a seven-day statewide positivity rate of 3.6% on Tuesday. According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, Iowa has a rate of 13.6%, Indiana is 6.1%, Missouri is 10.7%, Wisconsin is 15.5%, Tennessee is 6.2% and Kentucky is 3.3%.

“We have the lowest positivity rate in the Midwest,” Pritzker said. “Still too high. The states you are talking about all have very high positivity rates. Double-digit positivity rates in most. Those are states, fine, if they decided to endanger children and families in those states by allowing certain contact sports to take place that is their decision. It’s not something that is good for the families and the children of Illinois.”

Jostes isn't one to simply pack it in and give up.