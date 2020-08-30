Local/Area roundup: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Layton hall wins St. Thomas More Sabre Corn Classic

Hall runs career-best to win St. Thomas More Corn Classic
CHAMPAIGN – Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Layton Hall had always wanted to break the 15 minute barrier.
Saturday he achieved that as he ran a 14:53.1, beating the second place runner, Ryder James of Paxton-Buckley-Loda by 16 seconds in the race that featured 86 runners and 11 teams. It was the annual St. Thomas More Corn Classic.
Arthur sophomore Logan Beckmeier was 15:43.4. Lyle Adcock was 14th and Jace Green 15th with times of 16:58.8 and 17:23.0 respectively.
As a team the Knights finished second with a 55 in the meet on by Stanford Olympia with a 35. Other teams competing were Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Iroquois West, Decatur St. Teresa, Oakwood, Rantoul, Argenta-Oreana, Villa Grove and Armstrong.
On the girls side Charley Condill led A-L-A-H with a 20th place finish in a time of 21:96.4. The Knights finished sixth with 164 points in the meet won by Monticello with 30 points.
Other teams were Olympia, St. Thomas More, PBL, Decatur St. Teresa, Iroquois West, Argenta-Oreana and Villa Grove.
Cox, Mayhall win No 2 consolation doubles at Effingham St. Anthony Tennis Invite
EFFINGHAM – Charleston’s Clara Cox and Maci Mayhall won the No. 2 doubles consolation bracket at the Effingham St. Anthony tennis Invitational Saturday.
Other teams competing in the invite were Effingham St. Anthony, Teutopolis, Shelbyville, Mount Zion, Maroa-Forsyth, and Mahomet-Seymour.
Cox and Mayhall lost to Effingham’s Madison Maples and Izzy Volpi 6-0 6-2 before beating Ginnna Hill and Sophia Slupski of Mahomet-Seymour 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) and Kyla Schnippel and Peyton Schroeder of Mount Zion 0-6, 6-4, 12-10. Cox and Mayhall lost to Scnippel and Schroeder earlier in the week to win the title.
Hannah Larson also got to the finals of the consolation bracket at #2 singles and went 1-2. She lost to Effingham St. Anthony’s Ali Adams 6-1, 6-2, but beat Maroa-Forsyth’s Isabella Nilles 7-5, 6-2 and losing to Mount Zion’s Audrey Bradford 4-6, 6-0, 10-1
Charleston golf splits triangular
DECATUR – Charleston boys’ golf team fell to Mount Zion 164-167. Pierson Smith led the Trojans with a 40 at the South Side Country Club in Decatur. He was second overall.
Charleston beat Champaign Centennial, who finished with a 198. The Trojans are 3-4, but have lost all four by a total of 12 points and one in a tiebreaker.
Logan Beals, Patrick Phillips, shot a 41 and 42 respectively, while Cade Landrus and Jackson Becker had 44’s. Josh Will shot a 45 and Sam Schuette had a 48.
Neoga drops NTC game to South Central
KINMUNDY ---Neoga fell behind 5-0 to South Central in Friday’s National Trail Conference after two innings and held them there, but unfortunately could not get any offense going and lost by the same score.
The top four hitters had one hit each for the Indians (Isaac Walk, Adam Fearday, Kaden Young and Brady Reynolds).
