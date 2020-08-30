Local/Area roundup: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Layton hall wins St. Thomas More Sabre Corn Classic

EFFINGHAM – Charleston’s Clara Cox and Maci Mayhall won the No. 2 doubles consolation bracket at the Effingham St. Anthony tennis Invitational Saturday.

Other teams competing in the invite were Effingham St. Anthony, Teutopolis, Shelbyville, Mount Zion, Maroa-Forsyth, and Mahomet-Seymour.

Cox and Mayhall lost to Effingham’s Madison Maples and Izzy Volpi 6-0 6-2 before beating Ginnna Hill and Sophia Slupski of Mahomet-Seymour 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) and Kyla Schnippel and Peyton Schroeder of Mount Zion 0-6, 6-4, 12-10. Cox and Mayhall lost to Scnippel and Schroeder earlier in the week to win the title.

Hannah Larson also got to the finals of the consolation bracket at #2 singles and went 1-2. She lost to Effingham St. Anthony’s Ali Adams 6-1, 6-2, but beat Maroa-Forsyth’s Isabella Nilles 7-5, 6-2 and losing to Mount Zion’s Audrey Bradford 4-6, 6-0, 10-1

Charleston golf splits triangular

DECATUR – Charleston boys’ golf team fell to Mount Zion 164-167. Pierson Smith led the Trojans with a 40 at the South Side Country Club in Decatur. He was second overall.

Charleston beat Champaign Centennial, who finished with a 198. The Trojans are 3-4, but have lost all four by a total of 12 points and one in a tiebreaker.