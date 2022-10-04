Mattoon boys golf headed to state

GREENVIEW — The Mattoon boys golf team advanced to the Class 2A State Tournament with a second-place finish at the Waterloo Sectional at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo on Monday.

The Green Wave shot a team score of 315 behind Benton (296) and ahead of Chatham Glenwood (316).

Mattoon was led by seniors Blaine Powers and Stewart Druin, who both shot a 78. Will Pullen had a 79 and Madden Johnson shot an 80.

Charleston's Hudson Meister advanced as an individual with a score of 79.

At the sectional level, the top three teams advance to state, along with the top 10 golfers not included on those teams.

The Class 2A tournament is Friday and Saturday at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

GIRLS

Wave, Trojans individuals advance

LINCOLN — Mattoon finished 10 strokes out of a spot at state, but did advance an individual in Blair Powers, who shot an 85.

Mattoon finished fourth as a team with a team score of 386. Effingham advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament with a third-place finish. The Hearts shot 376 at Lincoln Elks Golf Course, behind first-place finisher Quincy Notre Dame (360) and second-place Mahomet-Seymour (373).

At the sectional level, the top three teams advance to state along with the top 10 golfers not included on those teams.

Advancing as individuals were Powers (85), and Charleston's Delaney Meister (91) and Madeline Sanders (92). Sanders was the final individual to advance after winning a three-hole playoff, outlasting Taylorville’s Sophia Robinson and Williamsville’s Zoey Beard.