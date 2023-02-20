CHAMPAIGN — Bringing home medals from state wrestling has become a Mattoon tradition.

For the third year in a row, Mattoon took home three individual medals. Leo Meyer wrapped up his high career with a win and a fifth place medal, while junior Aiden Blackburn took fourth and sophomore Ben Capitosti sixth.

Here's a look at how each fared at state:

Meyer

In the opening round, Meyer was topped by decision. He rotated to the first round of wrestlebacks — LaSalle-Peru's Connor Lorden, who beat Meyer 7-0, finished second at state — and posted two pinfall victories. He pinned St. Patrick's Aiden Gomez in 1:13 and Hinsdale South's Griffin Carr in 4:27. He then topped Rochelle's Kaiden Morris 18-7, which was a major decision victory.

In the quarterfinals, Meyer lost by sudden victory to Chatham Glenwood's Alex Hamrick 8-6 to send him to the fifth place match against Champaign Centennial's Jack Barnhart, who was unable to go because of injury, giving Meyer the fifth-place finish.

"Leo has been a great leader on our team," said Mattoon Green Wave head coach Brett Porter. "He was the captain of our team and was able to tell the others what to expect at various levels of competition. He has the ability to be relaxed before wrestling, but has been one of the most aggressive 'big guys' I have had the pleasure to coach. I am going to miss seeing him out there."

Blackburn

He opened the tournament, wrestling at 145 pounds, with two decision victories, topping Montini freshman Santino Tenuta 9-3 in the opening round and Lemont's Johnny O'Connor 7-6. A pinfall loss to eventual state champion Kannon Webster, put him in the semifinal rounds of the wrestlebacks. Blackburn downed Crete Monee's Josyah Holland by pinfall in 3:58 to advance to finals. Blackburn finished fourth, losing to Antioch's Caleb Nobiling 5-3 in the third-place match.

Capitosti

At 138 pounds, Capitosti lost an opening round match to Washington's Eli Gonzalez by a 5-2 decision. He rolled through the wrestlebacks, downing three opponents by pinfall — Chicago Marian Catholic's Joey Baranski (11-5), Wheeling's Patrick Tinsley (5-3) and Mahomet-Seymour's Donovan Lewis (11-4). He lost to Antioch's Anthony Streib by 7-3 decision to set up the fifth-place match, in which he was topped by Bloomington's Dylan Watts 1-0

"I wrestled Dylan at the sectional final and I knew it would be rough," said Capitosti. "I knew it would be a war. He earned the win on an escape in the second period. I had some opportunities to score, tie it up and even take the lead in the third, but failed each time.

"Endurance played a big factor in my five matches. You had to be in good condition. I got tired in each match, but my hard work in practice paid off and I was used to being in tough situations, just like those matches at state."

CLASS 1A

Shelbyville takes two medals

Shelbyville's Will Fox (160 pounds) and Calvin Miller (126 pounds) finished their careers with sixth-place medals in their weight classes.

Fox won his first round match and his quarterfinal match, earning a sudden victory over Lena-Winslow's Jared Dvorak, beating, 5-4, in the preliminary round. He then beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Gage Sweckard, 8-4. He lost the next three matches, including by pin to Woodstock Marian's Max Astacio in the fifth-place match.

"I got the first point of the match with a takedown and felt like I was controlling the match," said Fox of the fifth place match. "I got the wind knocked out of me in the match, but it was great to earn a medal. When the post season was approaching, I was determined to make it to state. I knew I could place at state. I just had to go and do it."

Miller faced Rockridge's Jude Finch twice, losing his opening round match 9-7. He would later face him in the semifinal wrestle back round ,losing a 7-3 decision. In the fifth place match, he was topped by Newman's Brady Grennan 3-1.

When he entered the wrestleback rounds, he posted three consecutive victories, all of which were earned by decision. He beat Tolono Unity's Hunter Shike (5-0), Tremont's Bowden Delaney (2-0) and Oakwood's Pedro Rangel (5-1) in consecutive matches to battle his way back into medal contention.

"He was so focused and determined all year," Shelbyville assistant coach Bill Duckett said of Miller. "He worked very hard to get here."