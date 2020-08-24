 Skip to main content
Meet the JG-TC Athletes of the Week Aug. 17-22
Meet the JG-TC Athletes of the Week Aug. 17-22

Rogers_Drew 3 mat

Sullivan's Drew Rogers shot a 35 last week at Eagle Creek to extend Sullivan's regular-season winning streak.

 CLAY JACKSON, JG-TC

Each week the Journal Gazette/Times-Courier features some of the top performances of local high school athletes. Here is the first list of the school year from Aug.17-22

Matthew Grabb, Shelbyville boys' golf, junior

Although Shelbyville finished third in a triangular last Wednesday, falling to Ramsey and Clinton, the Rams did have the top individual golfer in Matthew Grabb, who shot a four-over par 40 at Eagle Creek. Ramsey won with a 184, Clinton had a 192 and Shelbyville had a 200.

Drew Rogers, Sullivan boys' golf, senior

Sullivan, which not lost a regular season match in two years and finished 11th in the Illinois High School Association Class 1A state meet last year, started off with a 150-199 win over Okaw Valley at Eagle Creek last Tuesday. Drew Rogers led all golfers with a 35, which was three shots better than the second place golfers (teammate Leyton Ellis and Bement's Zach Rogers).

Stacey Zerbst, Charleston girls' golf, junior

Stacey Zerbst helped Charleston to a quadrangular win on the front nine of Decatur's South Side Country Club with a 4-over-par 41. The Lady Trojans shot a 194, which was 16 shots better than second place Monticello. Taylorville and Mount Zion also competed shooting a 230 and 240 respectively.

PHOTOS: Charleston, Mount Zion, Monticello, Taylorville girls golf

Contact Mike Monahan at (217) 238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc

