Meet the JG-TC Athletes of the Week Aug. 24-29

Each week the Journal Gazette/Times-Courier features some of the top performances of local high school athletes. Here is the one for Aug. 24-29.
Brock Davee, Mattoon boys' cross country, junior
Davee beat 20 other runners in a triangular meet with a time of 16:40.87 to help Mattoon win with 24 points. Newton was second with 38 and Charleston had 68 in the first official meet of the season at Eastern Illinois Panther Trails.
Stewart Druin, Mattoon boys' golf, sophomore
Stewart Druin started the week by leading Mattoon with a 77 at the University of Illinois Orange Course. The Green Wave won with a 317 beating Monticello, Champaign Centennial, St. Thomas More, St. Joseph-Ogden and Decatur St. Teresa. Tuesday he tied with teammate Meade Johnson with 38s as MHS topped Charleston 162-166 at Meadowview.
Megan Garrett, Charleston girls' cross country junior
Megan Garrett helped the Lady Trojans win a triangular by beating 17 other runners. She ran the race at Eastern Illinois Panther Trails in 19:57.69, which was 28.31 seconds better than the second place runners. Charleston had 23 points compared to Mattoon 49 and Newton 51.
Layton Hall, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys' cross country senior
Layton Hall won the St. Thomas More Sabre Corn Classic with a career-best time of 14:53.1, which was 15.4 seconds faster than Paxton-Buckley-Load’s Ryder James. Hall helped the Knights finish second out of 11 teams with 55 points. Earlier in the week Hall ran a race in 16:32 to win a five team meet at Sullivan's Tabor Park. Hall beat 32 other runners and beat the second place runner, teammate Logan Beckmier by seven seconds. The Knight had 21 points beating Bement, Cerro Gordo, Sullivan and Teutopolis.
Hannah Harpster, Charleston girls' golf, senior
Hannah Harpster was the individual medalist in a 190-238 win over Taylorville at the Charleston Country Club. Harpster shot a 42. The Lady Trojans downed Teutopolis 186-220 at the Charleston Country Club as Harpster tied for medalist honors with a 43. She tied with Averie Bushue.
Drew Rogers, Sullivan boys' golf, senior
Drew Rogers had the round of a lifetime as he fired a four-under 32 at the Moweaqua Golf Course to be the individual medalist and help Sullivan beat Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Meridian and Shelbyville. Rogers and Logan Westjohn of Sullivan tied for medalist honors with 40s at Decatur’s Hickory Point Golf Course. The Redskins won the tiebreaker beating Monticello.
PHOTOS: Charleston, Mount Zion, Monticello, Taylorville girls golf
