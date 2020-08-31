Meet the JG-TC Athletes of the Week Aug. 24-29

Layton Hall, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys' cross country senior

Layton Hall won the St. Thomas More Sabre Corn Classic with a career-best time of 14:53.1, which was 15.4 seconds faster than Paxton-Buckley-Load’s Ryder James. Hall helped the Knights finish second out of 11 teams with 55 points. Earlier in the week Hall ran a race in 16:32 to win a five team meet at Sullivan's Tabor Park. Hall beat 32 other runners and beat the second place runner, teammate Logan Beckmier by seven seconds. The Knight had 21 points beating Bement, Cerro Gordo, Sullivan and Teutopolis.

Hannah Harpster, Charleston girls' golf, senior

Hannah Harpster was the individual medalist in a 190-238 win over Taylorville at the Charleston Country Club. Harpster shot a 42. The Lady Trojans downed Teutopolis 186-220 at the Charleston Country Club as Harpster tied for medalist honors with a 43. She tied with Averie Bushue.

Drew Rogers, Sullivan boys' golf, senior