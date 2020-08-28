Shelbyville athletes, booster club adjust to no fall sports

SHELBYVILLE — Max Beyers was ready to show what he could do on the football field.
Beyers was a receiver on last year's Shelbyville High School football team and a quarterback on the junior varsity team.
“It is tough on me as I was looking forward to the 7-on-7,” said Beyers. “You can take your time and go through everything you can do then.”
But Wednesday, July 29, turned out to be the last day of practices. Football, volleyball and boys soccer would normally be in full swing by now all over the state, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back all three seasons to February, and now the athletes and communities are feeling the loss.
Beyers, who was an honorable mention all-Central Illinois Conference defensive back last season for the 4-5 Rams, said the team was in the middle of its team camp when practices were halted.
"It is weird,” said Beyers of not having football now. “I am glad we are possibly going to have a season. It is just going to be cold, but we will get over it. We all want to play."
Although Beyers said he's happy there will still be football, he wishes there could be fans.
“I love the student section in any sport," Beyers said. "The student section, home or away is what makes half the game. When you can score at home it is almost like it is worth seven points instead of six.”
Another Shelbyville athlete, Chloe Watson, a setter on the volleyball team, had mixed feelings at the announcement there would be no volleyball in the fall.
“At least we have it hopefully at some point,” Watson said. “It really stunk not being able to play in the summer tournaments because they are so fun and they get you ready for the season. We didn’t have those and that really stinks.”
“It (the postponement) was kind of expected, so I was prepared for that. I am super glad there is a season in February.”
Football and volleyball are the biggest sports for the booster club. Brittany Pierce, a fifth-grade teacher at Shelbyville, and Kristin Bennett, also a fifth-grade teacher, serve as the co-presidents of the Shelbyville Booster Club.
Pierce said the booster club sponsors the fireworks in football, which are shot off to begin the game and after each Shelbyville touchdown, and also runs the concession stand.
The cheerleaders and parents put up cups in the football fence that say "Go Rams" and other positive sayings, and the senior parents usually sponsor the posters in both volleyball and football that are usually paid through a sponsor unless there is financial difficulty; then the booster club will pay for it.
“We would be swamped right now ordering concession stand food and ready to roll,” said Pierce. “It has definitely been a different fall.”
The club also sells t-shirts and sweatshirts at football games.
“We are working on t-shirts and they were back ordered, as are a lot of things,” said Pierce. “One of the booster club members designed it and it has cool things with COVID-19 such as ‘We are all in this together.'"
The Shelbyville Booster Club has seven on the board. Pierce and Bennett have been on the board for five years and this is their second year as presidents.
“We are trying to plan ahead,” said Pierce. “We are planning some fundraisers that we can do. Last year we sold Del’s Popcorn Shop caramel apples."
Until spring, Beyers said he will continue to focus on getting ready for football. Currently Beyers lifts four times a week.
“The lifting is going pretty well,” said Beyer. “It helps everyone out. After we lift I go and do a few routes with some other players just to keep everything in line.”
Shelbyville head coach Bill Duckett said there are more players showing up to lift, with a big reason being so that they can see other people. But Beyers said they're committed to football, too.
“I think a lot of underclassmen are coming in because they love football,” said Beyers. “That is what they want to do and they are committed to showing up every day.”
While not playing football, Beyers is working at the Tropical Snow in Shelbyville.
“It is nice to hang out with friends,” said Beyers. “But when it comes down to it I would rather be in football. Nothing against my friends, I just want to play football."
Watson said trying to prepare for the volleyball season has been particularly frustrating, especially when practice started and the team couldn't use balls.
“I didn’t like that at all,” said Watson, who added the entire month of June was played outside in sand. “We were running and working out and that was not very enjoyable. When we did get to use volleyballs it was so much better. We had not played six-on-six in so long.”
In order to stay in shape, Watson works out at the Zone in Shelbyville twice a week.
“We will see how far we have come once February arrives," Watson said. "When we do start practice again I think everyone is going to be so happy and be ready to be in the gym.”
The booster club is also looking toward the future. They are currently in the process of a new scoreboard in football with money coming from the Tucker Schwengel and Wes Watson Memorials.
“We are working on getting things rolling and are purchasing lanyards for the entire school district to hang their mask on,” said Pierce. “Another idea we have, which hasn’t come to fruition yet, is water bottles for the students as there are no water fountains (because of COVID-19).
“We are hoping to do the same things in March with a concession stand if they will allow us. We would love to do the fireworks again also. We are just waiting around to see what happens like everyone else. We are ready to get rolling."
