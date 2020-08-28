Shelbyville athletes, booster club adjust to no fall sports

Shelbyville head coach Bill Duckett said there are more players showing up to lift, with a big reason being so that they can see other people. But Beyers said they're committed to football, too.

“I think a lot of underclassmen are coming in because they love football,” said Beyers. “That is what they want to do and they are committed to showing up every day.”

While not playing football, Beyers is working at the Tropical Snow in Shelbyville.

“It is nice to hang out with friends,” said Beyers. “But when it comes down to it I would rather be in football. Nothing against my friends, I just want to play football."

Watson said trying to prepare for the volleyball season has been particularly frustrating, especially when practice started and the team couldn't use balls.

“I didn’t like that at all,” said Watson, who added the entire month of June was played outside in sand. “We were running and working out and that was not very enjoyable. When we did get to use volleyballs it was so much better. We had not played six-on-six in so long.”

In order to stay in shape, Watson works out at the Zone in Shelbyville twice a week.