Abingdon-Avon exerts defensive dominance to doom Canton 4-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Abingdon-Avon's 4-0 blanking of Canton in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 28.
In recent action on September 24, Canton faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Abingdon-Avon took on Tolono Unity on September 17 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
