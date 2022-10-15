 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abracadabra: Mahomet-Seymour makes Bloomington's offense disappear 7-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Mahomet-Seymour as it shut out Bloomington 7-0 on October 15 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

In recent action on October 8, Bloomington faced off against Athens-Greenview Coop and Mahomet-Seymour took on Normal on October 10 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

