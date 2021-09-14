 Skip to main content
Absolutely nothing: Urbana drops a goose egg on Normal Community West 1-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Urbana on Tuesday as it blanked Normal Community West 1-0 in Illinois boys soccer on September 14.

Recently on September 3 , Urbana squared up on Danville in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Defense ruled the first half as Urbana and Normal Community West were both scoreless.

