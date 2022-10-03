 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alton Mississippi Valley Christian flexes stout defense to thwart Champaign Academy 7-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Alton Mississippi Valley Christian stopped Champaign Academy to the tune of a 7-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer action on October 3.

In recent action on September 27, Champaign Academy faced off against Chicago Gage Park and Champaign Academy took on Alton Mississippi Valley Christian on September 22 at Alton Mississippi Valley Christian. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

