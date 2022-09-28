 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Argenta-Oreana deals goose eggs to Taylorville in fine defensive showing 5-0

  • 0

An electrician would've been needed to get Taylorville on the scoreboard because Argenta-Oreana wouldn't allow it in a 5-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 28.

Last season, Argenta-Oreana and Taylorville faced off on September 4, 2021 at Taylorville High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 22, Taylorville faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Argenta-Oreana took on Danville on September 22 at Danville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News