Argenta-Oreana deals goose eggs to Taylorville in fine defensive showing 5-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Taylorville on the scoreboard because Argenta-Oreana wouldn't allow it in a 5-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 28.
