Back-and-forth battle ends in knot between Hoopeston Area and Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3-3

Hoopeston Area and Georgetown-Ridge Farm dueled through a white-knuckle affair that ended in a 3-3 stalemate on September 20 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

