Bartonville Limestone deals goose eggs to Canton in fine defensive showing 5-0

Bartonville Limestone's defense throttled Canton, resulting in a 5-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 15.

Normal baffles Urbana 1-0

Normal's defense throttled Urbana, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 13.

