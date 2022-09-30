Beardstown baffles Canton 2-0

Beardstown unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Canton in a 2-0 shutout at Canton High on September 30 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 24, Canton faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Beardstown took on Virden North Mac on September 26 at Beardstown High School. For a full recap, click here.
