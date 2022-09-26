Beardstown blankets Virden North Mac with swarming defensive effort 5-0

Beardstown's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Virden North Mac 5-0 on September 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
Beardstown opened with a 1-0 advantage over Virden North Mac through the first half.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tigers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 4-0 second half, too.
In recent action on September 16, Beardstown faced off against Springfield and Virden North Mac took on Greenville on September 20 at Virden North Mac High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
