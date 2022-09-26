 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Beardstown blankets Virden North Mac with swarming defensive effort 5-0

  • 0

Beardstown's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Virden North Mac 5-0 on September 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

Beardstown opened with a 1-0 advantage over Virden North Mac through the first half.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tigers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 4-0 second half, too.

In recent action on September 16, Beardstown faced off against Springfield and Virden North Mac took on Greenville on September 20 at Virden North Mac High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfing legend Chris Davidson reportedly killed in bar brawl

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfing legend Chris Davidson reportedly killed in bar brawl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News