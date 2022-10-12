 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Beardstown nets nifty victory over Pleasant Plains 2-1

  • 0

Beardstown posted a narrow 2-1 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 12.

The first half gave Beardstown a 1-0 lead over Pleasant Plains.

The Tigers and the Cardinals each scored in the final half.

Last season, Beardstown and Pleasant Plains squared off with September 7, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on October 3, Pleasant Plains faced off against Athens and Beardstown took on Springfield Lutheran on October 3 at Beardstown High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News