Beardstown nets nifty victory over Pleasant Plains 2-1

Beardstown posted a narrow 2-1 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 12.
The first half gave Beardstown a 1-0 lead over Pleasant Plains.
The Tigers and the Cardinals each scored in the final half.
