Beardstown spins away to top Springfield Lutheran 3-1

Springfield Lutheran dented the scoreboard first, but Beardstown responded to earn a 3-1 decision in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 4.

The start wasn't the problem for the Crusaders, who began with a 1-0 edge over the Tigers through the end of the first half.

Conditioning showed as Beardstown outscored Springfield Lutheran 3-0 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.