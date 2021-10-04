 Skip to main content
Beardstown spins away to top Springfield Lutheran 3-1

Springfield Lutheran dented the scoreboard first, but Beardstown responded to earn a 3-1 decision in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 4.

The start wasn't the problem for the Crusaders, who began with a 1-0 edge over the Tigers through the end of the first half.

Conditioning showed as Beardstown outscored Springfield Lutheran 3-0 in the final period.

In recent action on September 29, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Pleasant Plains and Beardstown took on Jacksonville on September 29 at Beardstown High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

