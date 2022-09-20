Bismarck-Henning baffles Danville Schlarman 3-0

Bismarck-Henning sent Danville Schlarman home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 3-0 decision in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 10, Danville Schlarman faced off against Tolono Unity and Bismarck-Henning took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on September 12 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Click here for a recap
