Blank check: Buffalo Tri-City writes off Decatur St. Teresa with nothing but zeroes 7-0

Buffalo Tri-City played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 7-0 verdict over Decatur St. Teresa in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 19.
In recent action on September 10, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Buffalo Tri-City took on Beardstown on September 15 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.