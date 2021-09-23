 Skip to main content
Blank check: Springfield Lutheran writes off Macon Meridian 7-0

Springfield Lutheran corralled Macon Meridian's offense and never let go to fuel a 7-0 victory on September 23 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

The first half gave Springfield Lutheran a 4-0 lead over Macon Meridian.

Recently on September 13 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Taylorville in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

