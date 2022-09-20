Blank check: St. Joseph-Ogden writes off Tolono Unity with nothing but zeroes 5-0

St. Joseph-Ogden's defense was a brick wall that stopped Tolono Unity cold, resulting in a 5-0 victory at Tolono Unity High on September 20 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 13, Tolono Unity faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and St Joseph-Ogden took on Stanford Olympia on September 15 at Stanford Olympia High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
