 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bloomington blanks Danville in shutout performance 4-0

  • 0

Bloomington corralled Danville's offense and never let go to fuel a 4-0 victory during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

The first half gave the Purple Raiders a 2-0 lead over the Vikings.

In recent action on September 4, Danville faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington took on Champaign Centennial on September 7 at Champaign Centennial High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears secondary seeking solutions

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears secondary seeking solutions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News