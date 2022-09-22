Bloomington Central Catholic drops zeroes on Fisher 1-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Bloomington Central Catholic proved that in blanking Fisher 1-0 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Recently on September 13 , Bloomington Central Catholic squared off with Tolono Unity in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

