Bloomington flexes defensive muscle to keep Danville off the scoreboard 11-0

Bloomington's impenetrable defense prompted a 11-0 blanking of Danville in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
The last time Bloomington and Danville played in a 4-0 game on September 14, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 3, Bloomington faced off against Champaign Centennial and Danville took on Peoria Notre Dame on September 8 at Danville High School. For a full recap, click here.
