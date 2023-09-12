Bloomington dominated from start to finish in an imposing 4-1 win over Danville on Sept. 12 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

The first half gave Bloomington a 2-1 lead over Danville.

The Purple Raiders got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

The last time Bloomington and Danville played in a 11-0 game on Sept. 13, 2022.