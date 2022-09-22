 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowout: Champaign Central delivers statement win over Monticello 4-1

Champaign Central scored early and often to roll over Monticello 4-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 22.

In recent action on September 13, Monticello faced off against Rantoul Township and Champaign Central took on Urbana on September 15 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

