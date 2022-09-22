Boxed in: Mahomet-Seymour's defense bottles Taylorville's attack 5-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mahomet-Seymour followed in snuffing Taylorville's offense 5-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 22.
In recent action on September 17, Taylorville faced off against Effingham and Mahomet-Seymour took on Mattoon on September 13 at Mattoon High School. Click here for a recap
