Carlinville escapes close call with Springfield Lutheran 4-3

Carlinville posted a narrow 4-3 win over Springfield Lutheran in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Carlinville took an early lead by forging a 3-2 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final half.

The last time Carlinville and Springfield Lutheran played in a 6-0 game on Aug. 28, 2021.

Hillsboro delivers statement win over Springfield Lutheran 5-2

Hillsboro left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Springfield Lutheran from start to finish for a 5-2 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on Aug. 26.

Hillsboro jumped in front of Springfield Lutheran 1-0 to begin the second half.

The Hilltoppers chugged along the final-half tracks with a 4-2 goals differential.

Mahomet-Seymour and Dunlap tie 1-1

Mahomet-Seymour and Dunlap wound up even in a 1-1 stalemate in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on Aug. 26.

Peoria Christian allows no points against Urbana Uni 9-0

Peoria Christian's defense throttled Urbana Uni, resulting in a 9-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer action on Aug. 26.