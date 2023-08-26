Carlinville escapes close call with Springfield Lutheran 4-3
Carlinville posted a narrow 4-3 win over Springfield Lutheran in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Carlinville took an early lead by forging a 3-2 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first half.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final half.
The last time Carlinville and Springfield Lutheran played in a 6-0 game on Aug. 28, 2021.
Hillsboro delivers statement win over Springfield Lutheran 5-2
Hillsboro left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Springfield Lutheran from start to finish for a 5-2 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on Aug. 26.
Hillsboro jumped in front of Springfield Lutheran 1-0 to begin the second half.
The Hilltoppers chugged along the final-half tracks with a 4-2 goals differential.
Mahomet-Seymour and Dunlap tie 1-1
Mahomet-Seymour and Dunlap wound up even in a 1-1 stalemate in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on Aug. 26.
Peoria Christian allows no points against Urbana Uni 9-0
Peoria Christian's defense throttled Urbana Uni, resulting in a 9-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer action on Aug. 26.
