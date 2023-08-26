Carlinville posted a narrow 4-3 win over Springfield Lutheran in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Carlinville took an early lead by forging a 3-2 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final half.

The last time Carlinville and Springfield Lutheran played in a 6-0 game on Aug. 28, 2021.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.