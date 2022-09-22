Champaign Academy wallops Alton Mississippi Valley Christian 7-1

The force was strong for Champaign Academy as it pierced Alton Mississippi Valley Christian during Thursday's 7-1 thumping in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Recently on September 13 , Champaign Academy squared off with Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist in a soccer game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.