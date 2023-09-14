Defense dominated as Champaign Centennial pitched a 4-0 shutout of Bloomington at Bloomington High on Sept. 14 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
The first half gave Champaign Centennial a 3-0 lead over Bloomington.
The Chargers got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.
Last season, Champaign Centennial and Bloomington squared off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Bloomington High School.
