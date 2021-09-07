 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Champaign Centennial denies Bloomington's challenge 3-1

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Champaign Centennial spurred past Bloomington 3-1 on September 7 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears are oldest NFL team and what it means

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lovington tenderizes Mt. Pulaski 7-1

Lovington's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Pulaski 7-1 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears are oldest NFL team and what it means

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News